Spring Valley man pleads guilty to firing gunshots in La Salle

Mauricio A. Carreon (Photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections)

A Spring Valley man pleaded guilty to firing gunshots in La Salle – nobody was injured in the 2021 incident – and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Mauricio A. Carreon, 24, also listed as a resident of Belvidere, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years.

Carreon was developed as a suspect following an incident reported Jan. 10, 2021, in the 700 block of Eighth Street in La Salle. There, more than a dozen shots were fired into a La Salle home. Video surveillance was collected nearby and Carreon, when interviewed by police on an unrelated matter, implicated himself.

He declined an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. before sentencing Friday.

Carreon will serve his 18 months in tandem with a four-year sentence he drew in Boone County. There, he was convicted of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated battery with a firearm for his role in a March 2024 shooting in Belvidere that police said was “gang related.” The victim survived.

Carreon is currently set for parole in April 2027.