Trio of Ottawa runners finish strong in Metamora: The Times Saturday Roundup

Co-ed cross country

Ottawa competes at Metamora: At the 48th Runnin’ Red Invite in Metamora on Saturday, the Pirates’ Shaylen Quinn finished 48th in 20:01 and Addy Miller 70th in 20:33 of the 251 runners in the girls race.

In the boys race, Lucas Farabaugh placed 95th of the 290 participants with a time of 17:09.

Boys soccer

Mendota 7, Ottawa 1: At the King Field pitch, the Pirates fell short against the Trojans.

Girls volleyball

Somonauk 2, IMSA 0: At the 50th Little Ten Conference Tournament in Newark, the Bobcats captured the consolation championship with a 25-10, 25-21 victory over the Titans.