Streator library to host Dark Circus haunted house

The Streator Public Library once again will convert its basement into a haunt for Halloween season.

The Dark Circus is scheduled to open for adults 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the library, 130 S. Park St. The next afternoon, the Dark Circus will open again from 2 to 5 p.m., but this time for a children’s session.

The library will be in full Halloween mode the week of Oct. 14 as it hosts its bat scavenger hunt. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14: Creative hour, adults. Do you have a hobby? Need some time to get creative? Socialize at the library’s creative hour as we all work on our crafts. (Knitting, crocheting, drawing, miniatures, ect) Bring your materials and current projects.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14: Arts and crafts, newborns to 5-plus, children. Create cute and fun projects to take home.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14: Ojibwe Culture/Mythology, public. Stop by the library to learn a little bit about the Ojibwe Tribe.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15: Little’s Art Time, newborns to 5-plus, children. Get creative with friends in the library. Resident artist Nate will inspire imagination.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15: Bat-themed storytime, children 5-plus and younger.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16: Let’s Talk: True Crime, teens/adults. Are you intrigued by true crimes? Love the thrill of solving the case? Then you’ll love this club. Join the library to chat about some of the craziest true crimes to ever happen.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17: Playful Pages, newborns to 4-plus, children. A toddler playdate hosted in the library.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17: Game Time, ages 10-plus, teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.