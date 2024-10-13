Peru bubble tea, custard shop opens

Everest Frozen Custard & Bubble Tea opened Saturday in Peru.

The new business will be open 2 to 9 p.m. The shop will be open with limited hours the first few days, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Everest, which also has locations in Morris and Aurora, specializes in an assortment of bubble tea and frozen custard treats. The menu will feature a variety of bubble teas, including bubble milk tea and bubble fruit tea, alongside bubble milk smoothies. The shop also will offer a range of frozen custard options, waffle sticks and espresso.

The shop is located at 4141 Venture Drive.

