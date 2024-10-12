Norsk Museum honors Leif Erickson Day with events and tours

Sen. Sue Rezin toured the Norsk Museum on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Norway, Illinois. The day fell on Leif Erickson Day, who is credited with discovering North America 500 years before Christopher Columbus. (Photo provided by the Norsk Museum)

The Norsk Museum celebrated Leif Erickson Day on Wednesday, with several events taking place throughout Norway, Illinois.

Sen. Sue Rezin toured the museum Wednesday, and Illinois Valley Community College hosted a session titled “La Salle County History and its Norwegian Influence” that evening.

The festivities began with the 99th annual Slooper Meeting on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Erickson is credited with discovering North America 500 years before Christopher Columbus, according to a news release from the museum.

The Norsk Museum will end its 50th season during the last few weeks in October.

It still will be available for tours year-round by appointment only. To schedule a tour, call Dave Johnson at 815-343-5070 or visit NorskMuseum.org.

The Norsk Museum will be open again Saturday, June 7, for its annual Taste of Norway Breakfast and Cultural Exhibits.

It also will be open from Feb. 15 to 17 – Presidents Day weekend – along with most other La Salle County museums, for a special $1 tourism event.