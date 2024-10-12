Freedom House receives $15K to help fund Youth Therapy and Counseling program

Freedom House was awarded $15,000 by the Community Foundation of Central Illinois to help fund the agency’s Youth Therapy and Counseling program.

Freedom House was awarded $15,000 by the Community Foundation of Central Illinois to help fund the agency’s Youth Therapy and Counseling program.

“CFCI’s generous and ongoing support for this program enables us to provide free psychotherapy, substance use recovery support, and medication for young people affected by the trauma of domestic and sexual violence,” Freedom House Chief Operating Officer Chloe Lund said in a news release.

“We are proud to fund Freedom House and their vital work to meet the needs of our community,” CFCI President and CEO Mark Roberts said in the release. “We take great pride in continuing to support their outstanding efforts to uplift central Illinois. This support is made possible by the generosity of donors who have established funds through CFCI. With grantmaking, we ensure a lasting legacy, honoring our donors’ commitment to fostering growth and stability in the nonprofit sector.”

Since 1983, Freedom House has provided a secure, confidential haven for victims of domestic and sexual violence. The agency offers free emergency shelter, legal advocacy, medical advocacy, psychotherapy, counseling and prevention education, with funding from government grants and community donations.

Freedom House, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is the domestic and sexual violence agency primarily serving Bureau, Henry, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties. Freedom House has no residency requirement to receive services. The agency has its main administrative offices and shelter in Princeton, with additional offices in Geneseo, Cambridge (Henry County Courthouse), Kewanee and Lacon.

Freedom House employs compassionate, certified professionals to provide free, confidential and compassionate services to victims and their families, including a 24/7 hotline at 800-474-6031; emergency shelter; medical advocacy; legal advocacy; adult, teen and child psychotherapy; substance use recovery support and counseling; awareness programming; K-12 prevention education; and volunteer and professional training. In the past year, Freedom House served more than 900 victims of domestic and sexual violence.

For information about its services or to donate, call 815-872-0087 or visit freedomhouseillinois.org, or find Freedom House on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.