Princeton Knights of Columbus to host blood drive Oct. 15

The Princeton Knights of Columbus will host a community blood drive from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals.

The blood drive will be at 616 S. Gosse Blvd., inside St. Louis Catholic Church - Harkrader Hall.

To donate, contact Bob Schabow at 815-872-4701 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 4138 to locate the drive.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before Aug. 20 are eligible to give at this drive. Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to an hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

ImpactLife is a nonprofit community organization providing blood products and services to more than 100 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, as well as researchers and resource sharing partners across the country. For more information on blood inventories, donor promotions, and more, see www.bloodcenter.org and find us @impactlifeblood on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, TikTok, X and YouTube.