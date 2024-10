The La Salle County Out of the Darkness Walk will put a spotlight Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, on the agencies available for help and to bring awareness to suicide. (Derek Barichello)

There are mental health resources available in La Salle County.

The Out of the Darkness Walk will put a spotlight on the agencies available for help and to bring awareness to suicide.

The public is invited Saturday, Oct. 12, at Washington Square in Ottawa. Registration for the walk begins at 10 a.m. and the walk is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The event is free to participate. Attendees don’t have to participate in the walk if they’d rather take part in other activities.