The Princeton Masonic Lodge donated $907 to the Princeton High School Scholastic Bowl team. The Lodge donated to help pay for the team's uniforms. (Photo provided by Brody Anderson)

The Princeton Masonic Lodge donated $907 to the Princeton High School Scholastic Bowl team.

The Lodge donated to help pay for the program’s uniforms.

“This is very kind of the Lodge to support the program” said Brody Anderson, PHS’s head Scholastic Bowl coach. “The Masons have been long time supporters of Scholastic Bowl and academics. With their support over the years, countless students have found success.”