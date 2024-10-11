Bureau County Property Transfers: September 16-30, 2024

The following property transfers were recorded Sept. 16-30 at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recorded Sept. 16-30 at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office:

Sept. 17

Constance and Karl Johnson to Kasara and Zachery Evans, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $240,000.

Anne Lauterbach 1994 Trust, Jason Marshall (tr) and Mary Anne’s Exempt Trust to Oliver Lauterbach Warren 1994 Appointive Trust and Jason Marshall (tr), trustees’ deed, part of Section 31 in Berlin Township, part of Section 1 in Princeton Township and parts of Section 34 in Clarion Township, $904,850.

James Jensen (AIF) and James Jensen to Kelsey and Tyler Thurston, warranty deed, part of Section 13 in Gold Township and part of Section 24 in Gold Township, $207,500.

Gail Bowers (tr), M Elaine Bowers (tr) and M Elaine Revocable Living Trust to Victor Carroll, trustees’ deed, $186,000.

Donald Watson to Christine Kamin, warranty deed, Lots 8 and 9 in La Moille, $104,000.

Sept. 18

Delfino and Peggy Marquez to Juan Aranda III, warranty deed, Lots 5 and 6 in Block 135 in Wainwright’s Addition in Spring Valley, $80,000.

Jennifer Diaz (adm), Ellen Morris (decd) and Residential Alternatives of Illinois Inc. to Amanda and Peter Rousonelos, administrator’s deed, Lot 6 in Block 8 in Sheffield, $15,000.

Harold May Living Trust, Irene May Living Trust, Irene May Survivors Trust and Karen Shinnick (tr) to April and Shane Weathersby, trustees’ deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 29 in Ladd and part of Lot 3 in Block 29 in Ladd, $100,000.

Sept. 19

Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Jonathan Zembrzuski, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Hannan’s Second Addition in Ohio, $62,000.

Sept. 20

Angelica and Kyle May to Ginger and John Hedrich, joint tenancy deed, Lot 404 in Greencroft Phase IV Subdivision in Princeton.

Sept. 23

Sartain Family Revocable Trust, Scott Sartain (tr) and Tammy Sartain (tr) to David and Jill Wyss, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 30 in Hall Township, $190,000.

David Jacobs, Joy Jacobs and Molly Mills (AIF) to Jose Honorio, warranty deed, Lot 12 and part of Lot 11 in Simonetta Subdivision in Spring Valley, $230,000.

John and Robert Tucker to Mae and Robin Rediger, warranty deed, parts of Section 34 in Concord Township, $34,000.

Christopher Janes to Amber Kuchefski, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 17 in Myrick’s First Addition in Cherry, $85,000.

Alice Robinson (decd) and Sonya Walter to David and Sheri Painter, trustees’ deed, part of Section 7 in Milo Township, $5,264.

Jayne Brown, Jennifer Dabrowski, Chad Dickey, Angela Etheridge, Trisha Feldman, Sheila Hadley and Sonya Walter to Breitbarth Family Trust, Debra Santangelo (tr) and Donna Souther (tr), warranty deed, parts of Sections 7 and 18 in Milo Township, $6,783,966.

Elwood Molln Testamentary Trust and Arlen Molln (tr) to Kimberly and Troy Purvis, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 5 in La Moille Township, $1,556,604.

Sept. 24

Carol and Richard Wise to Edward and Lynda Joiner, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 8 in Tiskilwa, $37,750.Christopher Layton to Michael Hensley and Allen Layton, warranty deed, Lot 21 in Kasbeer, $73,400.

David Korzon to Mary Ann and Rick Cernovich, warranty deed, parts of Lots 1 and 2 in Block 14 in Sheffield, $118,000.

Marcelino Millan to John Cullinane, warranty deed, Lot 71 in Reavley Addition in Wyanet, $118,000.

Sept. 25

David Barkley (POA), Diana Barkley (POA), Ashley Knepper (POA), Karen Lyons, Marjorie Mitchell (decd), Kristy Rasso (POA), Michele Singleton (POA) and Adam Underwood (POA) to Trinidad Lopez, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 1 in East Bluff Plat in DePue, $70,000.

Bruce and David Sivers to Rocky Run LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 15, part of Section 14, part of Section 22 and part of Section 23 in Indiantown Township, $1,820,000.

Joseph McCarter to Courtney and Matthew Wright, warranty deed, part of Section 30 in Princeton Township, $269,500.

Sept. 26

Kelton Zeman to John and Sarah French, warranty deed, Lots 12, 13 and 14 in Block 33 in Spring Valley, $150,000.

Douglas Smith Jr. and Ashley Smith to Douglas Hansen, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Princeton Township, $140,000.

Gary Moreland to Linda Donaldson and Donald O’Connor, warranty deed, part of Lot 55 in Bureau Valley Junction, $2,900.

Nicole and Timothy Slock to Duane and Krystal Baker, warranty deed, part of Section 23 in Fairfield Township, $75,000.

Sept. 27

Steven and Wanda DeLong to Kerry Sharp, warranty deed, parts of Section 24 in La Moille Township, $180,000.

Sept. 30

Melissa Mackay to Jacob Delafont, warranty deed, part of Lot 4 and part of Lot 5 in Block 138 in Dalzell’s Fourth Addition in Spring Valley, $75,000.

Wendell Hansen (decd) and Stephen Hansen (ex) to Mary and Phillip Hansen, executor deed, part of Section 33 in Greenville Township, $148,000.