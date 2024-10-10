Mort’s Pub in La Salle donates record-breaking $14,000 to La Salle veterans home

Mort’s Pub in La Salle raised a record-breaking $14,000 for the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle during its annual golf fundraiser. Organizers met with residents and staff at the veterans home Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, for the presentation. (Maribeth Wilson)

Mort’s Pub in La Salle raised a record-breaking $14,000 for the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle during its annual golf fundraiser.

Mort’s presented the check Thursday to Bailie Bongartz, director of volunteer service. Bongartz said the funds will be used for Christmas gifts for the residents and to sponsor monthly bingo.

“That’s $100 a month for bingo,” she said. “[The residents] will be extremely ecstatic to come play bingo and I know the day of the golf outing every single resident who attended the event came up to me to say it was a wonderful event.”

This was Mort’s seventh year hosting the golf fundraiser and the first year residents from the home were able to attend the event.

“They got to have lunch and see what goes into raising the money,” Bongartz said. “They got to see it as something fun.”

The annual tradition was organized by pub owner Ed Moriarity and pub manager Sean Corrigan.

“I served in the Navy for four years,” Moriarity said. “I couldn’t see any other organization in my area that I would like to give it to so that these veterans could have anything that they need.”

Moriarity said past donations have gone to projects such as new awnings and other aspects to enhance the outdoor space for the residents.

Fundraiser Coordinator Don Bollis said the fundraiser has grown every year going from $1,000 and about 40 golfers to $14,000 and 113 golfers, 42 of them were veterans, this year. He said organizers hope to continue to grow the outing – they have set a $20,000 goal for next year.

“There’s a lot of veterans in this area,” he said. “A lot of people who have veterans in their family … we are building momentum on this and I don’t see it slowing down anytime soon.”

Bollis said he is working on a Venmo account to accept donations throughout the year. If you would like to donate to the annual golf fundraiser visit Mort’s Pub at 1349 Fifth St. in La Salle.

If you would like to donate to the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle contact Bongartz, director of volunteer services, at bailie.bongartz@illinois.gov or call 815-410-8387.