October 10, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Evan Kammerer, Vickie Holmes win Chapel Hill championships

By Kevin Hieronymus
Chapel Hill logo

Chapel Hill logo

Evan Kammerer and Vickie Holmes were crowned club champions in the Chapel Hill Golf Course’s club tournament on Oct. 5-6.

Kammerer won the men’s championship flight, shooting a 153, beating out Everett Holmes (171), Bryson Smith (174), and Matt Lasson (175).

Josh Purvis won A Flight, shooting 181, followed by Steve Grundman (185), Randy Hanson (189), Garrett Allen (191), John Dew (193) and Scott Underwood (209).

Vickie Holmes won the women’s club championship shooting a 179 with Denise Grundman (192) second.

Jodi Shule won A Flight at 189 with Trisha Johnson (194) second.

Have a Question about this article?