Evan Kammerer, Vickie Holmes win Chapel Hill championships

Evan Kammerer and Vickie Holmes were crowned club champions in the Chapel Hill Golf Course’s club tournament on Oct. 5-6.

Kammerer won the men’s championship flight, shooting a 153, beating out Everett Holmes (171), Bryson Smith (174), and Matt Lasson (175).

Josh Purvis won A Flight, shooting 181, followed by Steve Grundman (185), Randy Hanson (189), Garrett Allen (191), John Dew (193) and Scott Underwood (209).

Vickie Holmes won the women’s club championship shooting a 179 with Denise Grundman (192) second.

Jodi Shule won A Flight at 189 with Trisha Johnson (194) second.