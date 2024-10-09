$50 million grain transloading facility bringing 25 to 30 jobs gets approval from Bureau County Board

The Bureau County Board approved Tuesday a pair of measures to allow a grain transloading facility near Route 40, just north of Interstate 80, that county board members said will provide an economic boost. (Scott Anderson)

The Bureau County Board approved Tuesday a pair of measures to allow a grain transloading facility near Route 40, just north of Interstate 80, that county board members said will provide an economic boost.

The $50 million project by Bartlett Grain Co. LLC located on the south side of 1745 N. Ave., east of Route 40 and the railroad tracks, will employ about 25 to 30 people, said County Board member Keith Cain, R-Princeton. The proposed facility includes a 120 car rail loop, hoop buildings, grain bins, grain legs, a grain dryer, grain pits, conveyers, office facilities, a scale and scale house.

“It will be a great addition to Bureau County,” Cain told the board.

Following the recommendations of its Plan Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals, the County Board voted in favor of rezoning the property from agricultural to manufacturing and providing a conditional use for the grain transloading facility to take in grain, store it until its needed and load it into conveyances that take the grain where it is needed.

Residents at zoning hearings had expressed concerns about traffic safety at the intersection and access issues if the railroad is blocked.