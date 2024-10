The 2024 Streator High School Homecoming Court posed for a photo. They are seniors (front from left) Mya Zavada, Matt Williamson, Queen Sidney Osland, King Aaron Henson, Blaize Bressner and Sonia Proksa; (back from left) juniors Jon Davis and Paulina Martinez; sophomores Joseph Grako and Grace Nasvytis; freshmen Eryc Arevalo and Amara Hernandez. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)

Streator High School named its 2024 homecoming king and queen last week.

King is Aaron Henson and queen is Sidney Osland. The homecoming court also included seniors Mya Zavada, Matt Williamson, Blaize Bressner and Sonia Proksa; juniors Jon Davis and Paulina Martinez; sophomores Joseph Grako and Grace Nasvytis, and freshmen Eryc Arevalo and Amara Hernandez.