Peru to host Halloween home decorating contest beginning Oct. 17 with case prizes

This home was decorated with many Halloween inflatables in the 1500 block of West Street in Peru last holiday season. (Scott Anderson)

Peru residents will have another opportunity to win the Halloween home decorating contest beginning Oct. 17.

Prizes for the best-decorated house are gift cards from local businesses of the winner’s choice. First place is $200, second is $150, third is $100 and fourth is $50.

Winners will be announced on Nov. 4

Director of Parks, Recreation and Special Events Adam Thorson said the contest was brought back by popular demand.

“Peru wanted to bring the Halloween home decorating contest back in 2025,” he said. “Along with that, be on the lookout for the Christmas light decorating contest returning this winter.”

Photos submitted will be uploaded to Facebook for voting.

To submit a home display email Thorson at athorson@peru.il.us. Residents will need a picture of the display, first and last name, address, phone number and email address.