The Princeton Inn won the Princeton Park District Slowpitch Softball League championship, defeating Elite Welding 10-8 and 20-10 on Monday night at Westside Park. Team members are (from left to right) Daniel Murray, John Standley, Michael Murray, Reid Clary, Wyatt Davis, Jon Henegar, Blair Bickett, Dylan Olson, Jett Wedkind, Tanner Kuhne and Noah Atkinson. (Photo provided)