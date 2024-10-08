Ottawa boys golf claims 2A sectional title, advances to state: The Times Monday Roundup

Boys golf

Ottawa captures 2A sectional title, advances to state meet: At Hughes Creek Golf Course in Elburn, the Pirates shot a team score of 311 to earn the title and a state berth along with Burlington Central at the Class 2A Kaneland Sectional on Monday.

Both the Pirates and Rockets were awarded sectional plaques.

Bryer Harris shot a 2-over 74 to lead Ottawa, while Chandler Creedon had a 76, Colt Bryson a 78 and Seth Cooper an 83. Jacob Armstrong also had an 88 for the Pirates and James Threadgill a 91.

Sandwich individuals Nolan Oros (83) and Noah Campbell (90) did not advance.

Streator’s Neumann falls one shot short of state berth: At the University of Illinois Golf Course, Streator junior Kolden Neumann carded a 77 at the Class 2A Champaign Centennial Sectional but fell just one shot short of advancing to state.

Bulldogs’ sophomore Brennen Stillwell also failed to move on with an 89.

No state advancers from Rockford: At the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Club, Fieldcrest sophomore Carter Senko (87) and junior Eli Gerdes (89), Marquette senior Ashton Grady (98), Earlville sophomore Aaden Browder (98) and Woodland junior Nolan Price (108) all fell short of advancing to state from the Class 1A Rockford Lutheran Sectional.

Seneca team, Serena-Newark’s Ulrich, Somonauk’s Wold fail to advance in Danville: At Turtle Run Golf Club in Danville, Seneca shot a 360 and finished seventh at the Class 1A Bismarck-Henning Sectional.

Sophomore Cooper Thorson shot an 83 to lead the Fighting Irish, followed by seniors Grant Siegel (88), Keegan Murphy (92) and Ryker Terry (97). Sophomores Raiden Terry (98) and Cody Malak (101) also contributed for Seneca.

Somonauk junior Aiden Wold (95) and Serena-Newark sophomore David Ulrich (105) both failed to advance.

Girls golf

Ottawa’s Orlandi sees season end at Normal: At Weibring Golf Club, Ottawa senior Marlie Orlandi shot a 106 at the Class 2A Normal University Sectional but failed to advance to state as an individual.

Fieldcrest senior Jessica Schultz and Seneca sophomore Piper Stenzel. (Brian Hoxsey)

Fieldcrest’s Schultz, Seneca’s Stenzel advance to state from El Paso: At the El Paso Golf Club, Fieldcrest senior Jessica Schultz with a 93 and Seneca sophomore Piper Stenzel with a 94 both advanced to the state finals as individuals at the Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional.

The Fighting Irish didn’t advance as a team, placing seventh with a 412. Camryn Stecken had a 101, Shelby Welsh a 102, Haiden Lavaier and Brooklyn Szafranski had 115s and Vivenne Cronkrite had a 127.

Girls volleyball

Henry-Senachwine 2, Streator 0: At Henry, the Bulldogs fell 25-15, 25-12 to the Mallards.

Sonia Proksa had four kills and an ace and Aubrey Jacobs three kills for Streator.

Marquette 2, Fieldcrest 1: At Bader Gymnasium, the Crusaders earned a 25-16, 25-27, 25-22 triumph over the Knights.

Woodland 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: At the Warrior Dome in rural Streator, the Warriors improved to 14-7 on the season after earning a 25-17, 25-23 win over the Panthers.

Woodland was led by Malayna Pitte (eight kills, two solo blocks, seven points, two aces and two digs), Ella Derossett (15 assists, two kills, a block assist, a solo block, four points), Grace Longmire (six kills, a block assist, two stuff blocks), Jaylei Leininger (six digs, three points), Addy Ewing (four digs, a kill, four points, two aces) and Layna Wilcoxen (four points, two digs).

Seneca 2, Wilmington 0: At Wilmington, the Fighting Irish picked up a 25-14, 25-18 victory over the Wildcats.

Seneca was led by Lainie Olson (14 assists), Audry McNabb (six kills) and Franki Meyers (four kills).

Earlville 2, Leland 1: At Newark, the No. 8-seeded Red Raiders earned a 25-20, 21-25, 25-17 victory over the No. 9-seeded Panthers in the opening round of the Little Ten Conference Tournament and advance to play top-seeded Newark in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Earlville was led by Payton Actis (13 points, ace, 19 assists), Audrey Scherer (11 points, two aces, five kills), Bailey Miller (13 kills, 16 digs) and Jessie Miller (four kills, three blocks).

Sandwich 2, Harvard 0: At Harvard, the Indians improved to 10-12 overall and 6-4 in Kishwaukee River Conference play with a 25-20, 25-11 win over the Hornets.

Sandwich was paced by Sofia Hill (eight points, four aces), Jessica Ramey (13 assists, five points, five digs), Alayla Harris (five kills) and Jordan Bauer (five kills).

Boys soccer

IMSA 1, Serena 0: At Aurora, the No. 5-seeded Huskers fell to the No. 4-seeded Titans in the quarterfinal round of the Little Ten Conference Tournament.

Serena (5-11-2) moves to the consolation bracket where it will play an opponent to be determined on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Hinckley.

Indian Creek 5, Earlville 1: At Waterman, the No. 6-seeded Red Raiders fell behind 3-0 at halftime in the loss to the No. 3-seeded Timberwolves.

Earlville now plays No. 2-seeded Hinckley-Big Rock on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the consolation bracket in Earlville.

Johnsburg 7, Sandwich 0: At Johnsburg, Indians’ keeper Dillan Gauer had 12 saves in the Kishwaukee River Conference loss to the Skyhawks.