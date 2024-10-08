Gold Star 500 bicyclists thank Princeton for its hospitality during cross-state ride

The city of Princeton was presented Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, with a framed Gold Star 500 poster signed by the bicyclists. Council member Martin Makransky made the presentation to Mayor Ray Mabry during the City Council meeting. (Derek Barichello)

The city of Princeton received a gift from a group of bicycle riders that stayed overnight Sept. 27 at Princeton High School during their annual Gold Star 500 ride across the state.

The city was presented Monday a framed Gold Star 500 poster signed by the bicyclists. Council member Martin Makransky made the presentation to Mayor Ray Mabry during the Princeton City Council meeting.

Along with the riders stay at Princeton High School, they were provided a meal at the Moose Lodge.

“It was just a wonderful night,” Makransky said of the bicyclists stay. “They had such fun, yet they were there for a purpose to honor the Gold Star families in this area.”

Makransky said the ride also included Polish residents.

The Gold Star Mission traveled roughly 500-plus miles on the endurance bicycle ride from Sept. 24-28, with Princeton as one of four stops from Metropolis to Rockford. The Gold Star 500 helps ensure residents remember and never forget the sacrifices of fallen Illinois service members and their families, event organizers said in a news release.

The funds raised from the Gold Star 500 go to awarding scholarships in the names of Illinois’ fallen service members as well as toward videos memorializing the state’s fallen through interviews with their families, friends and those who served with them.

Gold Star Mission has awarded more than $283,000 in scholarships, each in honor of Illinois’ more than 300 service members who have fallen since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.