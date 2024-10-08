Friends of the Princeton Library to sponsor cafe in October

The Princeton Public Library Cafe is celebrating the Friends of the Princeton Public Library through October.

The cafe is recognizing the Friends of the Princeton Public Library for all the time and effort the organization dedicates to the library. The Friends of the Library have a long history of community volunteerism for the Princeton Public Library. The Friends understand the critical importance of well-funded libraries and advocate to ensure that our library gets the resources it needs to provide services for all ages, the library said in a news release. Without the assistance of the Friends of the Princeton Public Library, many programs and resources would not be possible, the library said.

Joining the friends group offers the opportunity to get to know and connect with more people and to contribute based on the interests of the volunteers. Friends of the Library also enjoy the benefits of membership with special book sale privileges.

Members of the community are invited to join the Princeton Public Library, and the cafe in thanking the Friends of the Princeton Public Library for its hard work and commitment to raising funds. Take part in Friends of the Library Week on Oct. 20 for fun and surprises. Visit the cafe for warm and cold beverages from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday.

For more information on becoming a monthly sponsor of the Princeton Public Library Cafe, contact the library at 815-875-1331 or help@princetonpl.org.