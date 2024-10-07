St. Hyacinth in La Salle receives $30,000 for capital campaign

The Rev. Father Tom Otto (right), pastor of St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in La Salle, acknowledges the receipt of a $30,000 donation from Kenneth Krogulski, recording secretary of the Brotherhood, organized in 1865. The funds were applied to the Towers of Faith Capital Campaign, with a goal of $1.8 million. To date $1.5 million have been pledged to the campaign. Phase I (tuck pointing) and Phase II (roof) have been completed. Phase III (Mother's Chapel/bathrooms/confessionals) is set to begin in 2025. (Photo provided by Don Liesse)

The Rev. Father Tom Otto (right), pastor of St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in La Salle, acknowledged the receipt of a $30,000 donation from Kenneth Krogulski, recording secretary of the Brotherhood, organized in 1865.

The funds were applied to the Towers of Faith Capital Campaign, with a goal of $1.8 million. To date $1.5 million have been pledged to the campaign. Phase I (tuck pointing) and Phase II (roof) have been completed. Phase III (Mother’s Chapel/bathrooms/confessionals) is set to begin in 2025.