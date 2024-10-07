Spring Valley library to host Maureen Hughes book signing

The Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library in Spring Valley will be hosting an author book signing event. (Shaw Local)

Criminal investigator Maureen Hughes will be at the library, 215 E. Cleveland St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, signing copies of her latest book entitled “The Skin Game: Taken from a True Story.”

“The Skin Game” is historical fiction, a powerful story that will keep you wondering “who did it” to the last page, the library said in a news release. Books will be available to purchase.

Any questions, contact the library at 815-663-4741.