Marshall-Putnam Retired Teachers to host Lizzie Borden program

Tricia Kelly, a local actor in costume, will explore the Lizzie Borden question at the Marshall-Putnam Retired Teachers meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Putnam Christian Church. (Photo provided by Jean Wallace)

In 1892 a young woman named Lizzie Borden found herself the accused murderer of her father and stepmother. Although she was acquitted of all charges, rumor mills and gossipmongers relentlessly pursued her the rest of her life. More than a century later, the name Lizzie Borden still conjures the image of an axe-wielding murderess. In this presentation, Kelly hopes to peel away decades of hearsay, misinformation and media lies to reveal the real Lizzie Borden of Fall River.

The public is invited to join the MPRTA for this informative and entertaining program that will follow its business meeting.