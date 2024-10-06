Streator library to host pumpkin-themed scavenger hunt

The Streator Public Library will host a pumpkin scavenger hunt the week of Oct. 7. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will host a pumpkin scavenger hunt the week of Oct. 7.

Search the library at 130 S. Park St. and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

For more information on events, call 815-672-2729 or go to streatorpubliclibrary.org.

3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7: Illinois Department of Employment Security, job searching, adults. This event is sponsored by IDES, BEST Inc. and the Illinois Department of Human Services. The Streator Public Library will be hosting a job search workshop. Stop by to check out the selections offered by these companies.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7: Arts and crafts, newborns to 5-plus, children. Create cute and fun projects to take home.

10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8: Library Book Club, adults. “A Long Time Gone” by Karen White.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8: Little’s Art Time, newborns to 5-plus, children. Get creative with friends in the library. Resident artist Nate will inspire imagination.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8: Pumpkin Storytime, newborns to 5-plus, children. Join the library for stories, songs and activities all about pumpkins.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9: Cork pumpkins, adults. Make a super cute and simple cork pumpkin for Halloween.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10: Playful Pages, newborns to 4-plus, children. A toddler playdate hosted in the library.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10: Game Time, ages 10-plus, teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11: Tech Talk, open to the public. An open opportunity for patrons to come in and ask tech-based questions to tech-savvy people.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11: Drawing Academy, ages 8 and older. Loose sketching

5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11: Laser Tag, children 8 and older. Registration is required. Go to streatorpubliclibrary.org.

3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12: Mason Jar Terrariums, all ages. Learn how to make and set up your own terrarium. All supplied are provided.