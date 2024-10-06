Marseilles library announces October schedule

The Marseilles Public Library has an eventful October planned. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

The Marseilles Public Library has an eventful October planned.

The library, 155 E. Bluff St., hosts preschool story time 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Join Miss Becky for some fun stories, craft and a light snack.

Crafternoon is set from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. every Thursday. Bring out your creative juices and join Miss Sheila for an afternoon of craft time and a light snack.

The library will be closed Oct. 14 in observance of Columbus/Indigenous Peoples Day. The Library Board is scheduled to meet 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. The meeting is open to the public.

The library will host its Adventurers Club, Dungeons and Dragons, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Junior high and high school ages can join Mr. Scott for Dungeons and Dragons. Alight snack is provided but bring a sack lunch.

Register for all activities by calling the Marseilles Library at 815-795-4437.