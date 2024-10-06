Kayakers found, treated after search on Fox River near Wedron

Two kayakers were found and treated by first responders Saturday night on the Fox River near Wedron.

The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 25 water rescue team was dispatched Saturday in the area of Ayers Landing following a report two kayakers had not been heard from since the morning. Serena fire provided the initial response.

With a combined effort of all agencies the two were found and checked out by Sheridan EMS.

Departments that assisted in the rescue were Ogelsby, Peru, Mendota, Utica, Tonica and Spring Valley fire departments, as well as Ottawa River Rescue and Peru River Rescue. Utica, Peru and Oglesby provided the use of their drones. La Salle County Dispatch and Ottawa Central Dispatch helped in getting the resources to the scene to assist in the search. Also the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and La Salle County EMA handled the ground search.