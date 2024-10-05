United Way of Illinois Valley launches 2025 campaign goal of $250,000

The United Way of Illinois Valley’s 2025 Campaign is underway with a goal of $250,000. (Tom Collins)

United Way of Illinois Valley advocates for the belief that everyone deserves access to a better life, a quality education, a sufficient income to sustain a family, freedom from neglect and abuse, and good health.

During the 2024-25 campaign, the United Way of Illinois Valley has chosen to provide financial support to 15 nonprofit organizations: Safe Journeys, the Youth Service Bureau, Lighted Way, the Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living, Horizon House, Mendota Area Senior Services transportation, the Illinois Valley Food Pantry, CASA, Youth and Family Services, Alternatives for Older Adults, the Child Advocacy Center, Prairie State Legal, the Aden Lamps Foundation, the Peru Public Library and the Voluntary Action Center. The needs of these local and worthy organizations total just more than $227,000.

“I challenge any community, regardless of size, to match the resilience, compassion and generosity found right here in the Illinois Valley,” United Way Executive Director Betha Ghighi said in a news release. “When we extend our concern beyond ourselves, we have the capacity to drive change. By offering a helping hand to one person, we impact the lives of many. We strengthen our neighborhoods, enhance community well-being and transform the lives of those we encounter daily. This is the essence of living united.”

If anyone is in the position to donate, call the office at 815-223-8339.