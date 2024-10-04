Bureau County Retired Teachers Association to meet Oct. 16 at Princeton library

The Bureau County Retired Teachers Association will host its next meeting at noon Wednesday, Oct. 16, beginning with a catered luncheon at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St. (Shaw File photo)

The Bureau County Retired Teachers Association will host its next meeting at noon Wednesday, Oct. 16, beginning with a catered luncheon at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St.

The program for the meeting will be presented at 12:30 p.m. by the Princeton Public Library and the various programs offered.

BCRTA caterer Park Tavern requires reservations five days prior to the meeting (Friday, Oct. 11). The unit will not order additional lunches. Individuals who order a lunch, and are unable to attend, will need to reimburse the unit $15. The October menu is chicken rice soup, a grilled chicken sandwich, pumpkin bars and drinks.

Participants may attend either the luncheon and the program, or just the program. Invite a retired colleague to attend as well and spouses are always welcome.

To make reservations for the luncheon, contact Alice Ehmen at 815-638-2387 or via email at ehmenah@gmail.com

A newsletter was sent Sept. 1 to all retired teachers in the county by the local Bureau County RTA Unit. If you did not receive a newsletter contact: BureauCoRTA@gmail.com. Retired teachers are encouraged to attend the meetings. Fall 2024 speakers will be local to Bureau County sharing programming of interest to members. The BCRTA leadership team will address concerns about teacher pensions, health benefits, legislative protections for retirees, state organization and the many benefits available to IRTA members.

Bureau County Retired Teachers are now on Facebook.

Retired teacher local membership allows a local voice in how the organization is run and supports local volunteers filling state leadership positions. Plus, lunch is a good time to catch up with friends, old and new, the organization said in a news release. Local dues are $10 a year payable in April.