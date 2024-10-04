Bureau County Property Transfers: September 1-15, 2024

The following property transfers were recorded Sept. 1-15, 2024, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds office. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recorded Sept. 1-15 at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds office:

Sept. 3

St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley to TNJP LLC and Wesbecker Properties LLC, warranty deed, parts of Lots 3, 4, 1, 2 and 5 in Block 92 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $210,000.

Lucinda Zwierzko to Richard and Susan Thomas, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Ridgewood Section 1 in Wyanet, $138,000.

Brian and Michelle Mathefs to Jennifer and Larry Ozburn, warranty deed, part of Section 36 in Arispie Township, $100,000.

Marian Lovgren to Amanda Haas, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 in Eastmor Subdivision in Princeton, $185,000.

Sept. 5

Natasha and Steven Delaney to Christopher Murphy, warranty deed, Lot 20 in Briarcliff Subdivision Unit 1 in Spring Valley, $210,000.

Mary and Richard Cinotto to Ham Capital LLC, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 86 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $18,000.

John and Kelly Loftus to Dakota Shan, warranty deed, Lots 29 and 30 in Block 18 in Union Addition in Princeton, $112,000.

Brandi Clift (adm) and Deborah Kirk (decd) to Ronald Thompson, administrator’s deed, part of Lot 1 in Knox Addition in Princeton, $5,000.

Kelli Chase Plotz (tr), Janice Martin (tr), Janice Martin Trust and Kelli Chase Plotz Trust to Shawn Harden, trustees’ deed, Unit 1 in Brant Wood Village Condo I in Princeton, $135,000.

Sept. 6

Nancy Olivero (tr), William Olivero (tr) and Carlo Olivero Trust to Cesar Arreola Hernandez, trustees’ deed, Lot 8 in Block 19 in Spring Valley Coal Co. First Addition in Dalzell, $145,000.

Keith Young to Jamie and Matthew Swearingen, joint tenancy deed, Lot 9 in Block 47 in East Addition in Sheffield, $20,000.

Sept. 9

Curtis Shaw (tr), Sherman Shaw (tr) and Donna Shaw Trust to Dorian Barlow, trustees’ deed, part of Section 24 in La Moille Township, $178,750.

Mary and Richard Cinotto to Ham Capital LLC, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 33 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $20,000.

Cory Leigh, Jean Welte and Joseph Welte to Jordan Farmer and Roger Ugasco, warranty deed, part of Section 6 in Berlin Township, $132,000.

Andrea and Kevin Platt to Alexander Kazanowski, warranty deed, part of Lot 123 in Tiskilwa, $11,600.

Sept. 10

Frances Reusch to William Stewart III and Kristin Stewart, warranty deed, parts of Section 35 in Westfield Township, $90,000.

King Davis Development Corporation to Patricia Frank (tr), Scott Frank (tr), Patricia Frank Trust and Scott Frank Trust, warranty deed, Lot 17 in Willow Creek Subdivision in Princeton, $20,000.

Jonathon Zembrzuski to Carol Loftus, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in Ohio Township, $75,000.

Sept. 11

Rhonda and Steven Epley to Chad Imig, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Meadow Unit of Granfield Acres in Ladd, $330,000.

Brendan Senders to Dazy Zygadlo, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Miller’s Second Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $10,000.

Deanna Lyman (ex) and Thomas Lyon (decd) to James Thompson, executor deed, Lots 5 and 6 in Block 5 and part of Lot 7 in Block 5 in Tomlinson’s Addition in Mineral, $35,000.

Michael and Stephanie Underwood to Cynthia Bushman, warranty deed, part of Lot 15 in Block 8 and part of Lot 16 in Block 8 in Wyanet. $165,500.

Sept. 12

Nolan Doran to Carson Etheridge, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Bulldog Subdivision in Ohio, $35,000.

Manuela Espinoza to Logan Fahr, warranty deed, part of Section 34 in Berlin Township, $115,000.

Sept. 13

Genevieve Capela, Mary Dwinal, Ann Klein, Paul McMahon and Tina Park to Deborah Lyle and James Martin, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Innsbruck Village Condominium in Princeton, $127,900.

Joe and Joseph Slock to Nicole and Timothy Slock, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 6 in Manlius Township, $205,000.

Christopher and Jamie Osborn to Terence Missey and Angela Urbanc, joint tenancy deed, Lot 2 in West Clark Addition in Princeton, $110,000.

Angela and Richard Weddell to Jessica and Kyle Chase, joint tenancy deed, Lot 12 in Sunset Prairie West Subdivision in Princeton, $299,500.