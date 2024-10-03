Marseilles police confirm ‘no credible threat,’ after student statement

The Marseilles Police Department investigated and determined Thursday a statement made by a middle school elementary student threatening violence at the school was deemed as “no credible threat to the safety” of students or staff.” (Shaw File Photo)

Police were contacted immediately and safety protocols were initiated through the school, said the police and school administration in a joint news release.

There was no mention of a weapon on campus, however, the Marseilles police searched locations where the student had access and no weapon was found, the news release said. The statement made at about 10:30 a.m. was isolated to one classroom, the officials said.

“We take any threat, whether made jokingly or with intent, with the utmost seriousness,” the police and administration said in the news release.

“ ... The safety and well-being of our school community remain our top priority,” the official said. “We take all matters of this nature seriously and are committed to ensuring a secure learning environment.”

Call the Marseilles Police Department or Marseilles Elementary School with questions or concerns, the release said.