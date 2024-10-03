Flaws in new Marseilles water billing system to be worked out, some residents have gotten a discount

The switch to a new water billing software has not gone quite as smoothly as the city of Marseilles would want, but the City Council urges patience while a few of the bugs in that system are getting worked out. (Photo provided by Marseilles)

The switch to a new water billing software has not gone quite as smoothly as the city of Marseilles would want, but the City Council urges patience while a few of the bugs in that system are getting worked out.

Commissioner Bobby Kaminski informed the council on Wednesday the switch in billing software from server-based Locust 7 to cloud-based Locust 8, a move designed to create more back-up space, has shown a few flaws in its initial use.

Because the new system measures the water usage in 10ths and 100ths, some of the homes with older meters have had difficulty with the conversion and produced water bills showing lower amounts due than they should have been.

“When you make that kind of change, there are always some little issues,” Kaminski said. “We’ll be working with people from Locust for the next couple of days and hope to have it worked out by the end of this week. Next month’s bill will be corrected with the additional usage that wasn’t added correctly this time, and there will be no late fees, no late charges, no shut-offs.

“Hopefully that will be the last step before we have to touch it again. I apologize for any inconvenience, but like any upgrade, any migration, there was an issue we’re taking care of.”

The council also approved the payment of $242,857 to Universal Asphalt for the paving of Ryall and Second streets.

In their departmental reports, Commissioner Mike Scheib also expressed concern over vehicles driving too fast in the area of Ryall and Third streets and suggested that intersection receive a four-way stop. No action was taken on that matter.

Also, Commissioner Melissa Small said trick-or-treat hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. She added the Marseilles Police Department will be participating in trunk-or-treat at the old Illinois Valley Cellular building from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Commissioner Jim Buckingham reported the Broadway Park improvement park project is “coming along.” He also suggested that with the city’s pick-up days on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 17-18, residents are urged to clean up their properties.