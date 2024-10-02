Princeton trio advances to girls golf sectional: BCR roundup for Oct. 1

Girls golf

Seneca Regional: Princeton did not advance as a team in Tuesday’s Seneca 1A Regional, placing fifth overall, but three Tiger golfers did.

Princeton junior Reese Reviglio was the fourth individual qualifier with a round of 99. She’ll be joined at Monday’s El Paso-Gridley Sectional by sophomore teammate Hanna Clairborne (104) and senior Halli Peterson (105), who were the seventh and eighth individual qualifiers.

Downs Tri-Valley (395) won the championship followed by Seneca (401) and El Paso-Gridley (403), who also advanced followed by Bloomington Central Catholic (404) and Princeton (415).

Also scoring for Princeton were seniors Samantha Woolley (107) and Addie Carr (111) with freshman Illyana Jones adding a 116.

St. Bede’s Anna Cyrocki, like Princeton’s Woolley, missed the cut by two strokes at 107. Also scoring for the Bruins wer Andrea Brandner (117), Eden Galvan (122), Mae Hagenbuch (126), Violet Lopez a 135 and Gaby Martinez (137).

Hall’s lone golfer, Jamie Valdez, shot a 124.

At Cambridge: Bureau Valley (538) finished 11th in the Cambridge Regional at Valley View Golf Course in Cambridge. Senior Faith Hanson led the Storm with a round of 118 with Michaela Noder adding a 120, Gracie Phillips a 147 and Elizabeth Boywer a 153.

Host Ridgewood (384) won the regional championship, led by medalist Gracie Russell (73).

Volleyball

Princeton 2, Newman 0: The Tigresses completed the season sweep, defeating the Comets 25-19, 26-24.

For PHS (9-11, 4-3), Keighley Davis had eight kills and nine points, Keely Lawson had six kills and two blocks, Caroline Keuzter had 13 points and three aces, and Camryn Driscoll had 10 digs.

Girls tennis

Princeton 4, Coal City 1: The Tigresses swept both singles matches and took two of three doubles matches to defeat the Coalers.

Emilee Merkel was a 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles and Audrey Thompson was a 6-1, 6-4 winner at No. 2 singles. Doubles winners for PHS were Nora Schneider and Fiona Wempe at No. 1 (6-3, 6-0) and Anna Ellis and Paige Jesse at No. 2 (6-3, 6-3).