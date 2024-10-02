One River Zen in Ottawa adds micro pantry to help those in need

One River Zen founders Vanessa Roddam and Michael Brunner with the micro pantry display the micro pantry installed at 121 E. Prospect Ave. in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Michael Brunner)

One River Zen, a local Buddhist meditation center at 121 E. Prospect Ave., Ottawa, has launched a new community initiative: Karuna Pantry.

This micro pantry provides access to nonperishable food to help those in need. The project was sparked when a person in distress came to the center looking for food.

“Someone showed up on our doorstep hungry, and we realized we’d have to do more to help,” said Michael Brunner, the founder and abbot of One River Zen. “It was an eye-opening moment that called for action.”

Vanessa Roddam, a Buddhist priest and co-founder, shares the same sentiment.

“Karuna means compassion,” Roddam said. “We wanted to take what we practice on the meditation cushion and extend it out into the world. Many families in Ottawa are food insecure, and we felt it was important to do something tangible to support them.”

Since the micro pantry’s launch, the community has embraced it. However, keeping it stocked has proven to be a challenge.

“The response has been incredible,” Brunner said, “but it’s clear the need is much greater than we expected. The pantry often runs low, and we rely heavily on donations to keep it going.”

Ottawa, like many communities, faces growing challenges with food insecurity. Households struggling to make ends meet often lack access to nutritious food, leaving many wondering where their next meal will come from. The Karuna Pantry hopes to alleviate some of this burden by offering free, readily available food items to anyone who needs them.

“This pantry isn’t just about the food; it’s about neighbors helping neighbors, creating a stronger sense of community and compassion,” Brunner said.

One River Zen’s Karuna Pantry is simple to use: anyone can take what they need, and community members are encouraged to drop off donations.

“We accept nonperishable, freeze-safe items like canned goods, rice, and pasta,” Roddam said. “People can donate directly at the pantry, or they can reach out to us via email at outreach@oneriverzen.org to coordinate larger donations or dropoffs.”

Roddam and Brunner encourage the Ottawa community to get involved in small but meaningful ways.

“Even small contributions can make a big difference,” Roddam said. “A single can of food or a box of pasta may seem minor, but when enough of us pitch in, it can add up to real support for those struggling to feed their families. Together, we can make sure no one in Ottawa goes hungry.”