Oglesby Elks support Lighted Way with $15,000

Oglesby Elks Lodge recently present a donation of $15,000 to the Lighted Way Foundation to help provide a proposed canopy to shade the Developmental Center’s playground. This is the second large donation from the Oglesby Elks in support of the new Lighted Way Developmental Center, a school for children with special needs. Oglesby Elk members (from left) Ralph Stork, Exalted Ruler Sam Sankovich, Lighted Way Executive Director Jessica Kreiser, Elks Treasurer Gary Ferrari, Board Trustee Paul Danekas, and Grant Coordinator Ken Ficek toured the La Salle Center. (Photo provided by Ken Ficek)

This is the second large donation from the Oglesby Elks in support of the new Lighted Way Developmental Center in La Salle, a school for children with special needs. The first donation of $70,000 was made to cover the expense of the special outdoor playground flooring shown here that is designed for special needs students.

Lighted Way services 23 school districts and has 58 students with 75 full and part-time staff.