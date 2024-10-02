Motorist injured in La Salle crash, taken to Peoria hospital

A motorist was transferred to a Peoria hospital for injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on U.S. 6 in La Salle near the Illinois Cement entrance.

First responders were dispatched at 2:32 p.m. after a westbound vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the culvert. The driver was identified as Chad Ceretto, 39, of Peru. A condition report was not immediately available.

La Salle police said Ceretto would be ticketed on a complaint of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.