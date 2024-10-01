Princeton library to host true crime presentation by former investigator

The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., is hosting a true crime presentation by Chicago’s History Cop: Ray Johnson, former criminal investigator, author, historian and lecturer.

He is the owner and founder of Johnson Research Services and since 2005 has conducted historical research for television production companies, documentarians, authors, attorneys and family historians. He has been featured on television shows and documentaries on Discovery ID, History Channel, PBS, BBC and has appeared on numerous local television shows and print media. For almost two years from May 1981 through December 1982, a crew of serial killers hunted down as many as 20 victims in the city of Chicago and surrounding suburbs. Who were they? Who were their victims? Why have most people never heard of this crew? What was their motivation? How did they get caught? Where are they now?

5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7: Monday Night Movie, theme will celebrate cookbook month. If you would like more information about a particular movie night, call 815-875-1331, ext 200. All movies are free and open to all.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8: Fall Leaves with leaf monster craft (adding eyes and color to create a monster face from a leaf; feel free to collect and bring in your own leaves, but library also will supply them.)

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 9: Join the library for a community music night. Calling all musicians, avid listeners and everyone in between. Whether you are participating or taking it all in, all are welcome. The program is free.

1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10: Princeton Caregiver Support Group, Alzheimer’s caregiver support group.

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10: Youth Dungeons & Dragons, for ages 10 and older. For more information, contact the library’s Youth Services Desk at 815-875-1331, ext. 220, or email help@princetonpl.org

6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday Oct. 10: Join the Page Turners Book Club to share your thoughts and feelings about this month’s literary work “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers, which is a No. 1 New York Times Bestseller. In the propulsive debut novel from the host of the No. 1 true crime podcast Crime Junkie, a journalist uncovers her hometown’s dark secrets when she becomes obsessed with the unsolved murder of her childhood neighbor – and the disappearance of another girl 20 years later. Order your own copy on PrairieCat or stop by circulation desk to be put on hold for your own borrowed copy. Page Turners meetings are free, and all are welcome to attend.