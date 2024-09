A Not So Scary Sensory Corn Maze event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Kane Family Farm, 2165 N. 3020th Road, Ottawa. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

A Not So Scary Sensory Corn Maze event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Kane Family Farm, 2165 N. 3020th Road, Ottawa.

Cost is $10. All proceeds go to Ottawa Friendship House. Concessions will be available, sack lunches permitted and costumes encouraged. There also will be a petting zoo and hayrack rides.