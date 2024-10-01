La Salle enters agreement with new ambulance provider for $735,904 annually

The city entered its two-year contract with Stark County Ambulance Service on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, replacing Paramedic Services of Illinois, Inc. (Scott Anderson)

The city of La Salle has a new ambulance provider – as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

The city entered a two-year contract with Stark County Ambulance Service, replacing Paramedic Services of Illinois, Inc. The council voted to terminate the agreement in August with its previous provider, after experiencing staffing issues, Finance Director John Duncan said.

Stark County Ambulance Service is required to provide six licensed paramedics exclusively to the city, with at least two paramedics at any time required to be on duty, according to the contract.

The contract also said in the event of any absence of personnel, for any reason, the company is to provide a replacement at their own expense.

The ambulance provider will be stationed at the La Salle Fire Department, per the contract.

According to the contract, La Salle will pay $735,904 annually or $63,165 per month for services.

In the four year contract with PSI, the city agreed to $640,212 annually for services rendered from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024, with an increase every year. From May 1, 2025, to April 30, 2026, the city would have paid $675,912.

La Salle already has a contract with Stark County Ambulance Service for its hospital transfers. Stark has a contract with OSF and handles transfers for the hospital chain.

Duncan said Stark County Ambulance Service is in the process of hiring and if anyone knows a paramedic interested in working in La Salle they are encouraged to apply through the ambulance provider.

Those interested in applying can visit https://www.starkcountyems.com/employment/.