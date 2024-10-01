Jane Morris to retire from Princeton library after 14 years

After serving the Princeton Public Library for 14 years, Jane Morris is set to retire.

Growing up on a farm, she assisted her parents with their large vegetable garden, gladiola and rose garden. Her love for working outside and beautifying the surroundings led her to pursue a degree in Ornamental Horticulture and Landscape Design from Illinois State University.

During her time with the library, Morris has evolved her gardening style. She once shared there are two kinds of gardeners – those who prefer a neat and tidy look and those who aim for a more natural appearance. Over the years, she has leaned towards a more natural style, allowing native plants to flourish where seeds have been scattered by local wildlife, leading to the growth of beautiful sunflowers and vibrant orange butterfly milkweed.

Her favorite plant is the little blue-stem prairie grass found in front of the library, surrounding the statue on the northwest side of the building. Her goal for the library’s landscape was to complement the modern prairie-style building. Some of her fondest memories include patrons entering and leaving the library, complimenting her work, and finding solace in the plant life she has dedicated her time to.