Bureau County to host countywide electronics recycling Oct. 19 in Princeton

Bureau County will host a countywide electronics recycling event 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, rain or shine, at the Bureau County Highway Department, 595 Elm Place, Princeton. (Photo provided by Sharon Schallhorn)

This free-collection event is limited to Bureau County residents only and there is a limit of seven items per dropoff. Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or other ID with an address may be required. The event is subject to end when semi­ collection containers fill to capacity. Oversized loads may be turned away and the event is not open to businesses.

Accepted items include cable and satellite receivers, computer monitors, digital converter boxes, digital music players, desktop computers, cameras, fax machines, laptop computers, keyboards, computers, printers, dish receivers, scanners, small scale servers, televisions, video game consoles, DVD and VHS players/recorders.

Not accepted items include microwaves, coffee makers, de-humidifiers, vacuums, air conditioners, smoke detectors, fluorescent bulbs, batteries, fans, blenders, toasters, washers, dryers, white goods (refrigerators, freezers, stoves and major home appliances) these items will not be accepted. For information, email Recycle@bureaucounty-il.gov.