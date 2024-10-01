Audry McNabb’s 8 kills lead Seneca volleyball past Hinckley Big-Rock: The Times Monday’s Roundup

Volleyball

Seneca 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish posted a 25-15, 25-19 win over the Royals on Monday to improve to 19-2 on the season.

Audry McNabb had eight kills, Brooklyn Sheedy six kills and Franki Meyers four kills for Seneca. Lainie Olson passed for 21 assists, while Lauryn Barla and Sophia Touvannas were strong at the service line.

Marquette 2, Hall 0: At Spring Valley, the Crusaders picked up a 25-20, 25-23 victory over the host Red Devils.

Marquette was led by Kelsey Cuchra (seven kills, two blocks), Avery Durdan (seven kills, a block, one ace), Kinley Rick (four kills, five digs), Emily Ryan-Adair (three kills, eight digs, three aces), Ava Offermann (three kills), Hunter Hopkins (12 assists, two aces), Kealey Rick (11 assists, two aces) and Makayla Backos (12 digs).

Malayna Pitte

Woodland 2, DePue 0: At DePue, the solid serving led the Warriors to a 25-14, 25-14 win over the Little Giants in the Tri-County Conference match.

Woodland (11-6, 4-0) received solid performances from Malayna Pitte (six kills, four service points, two aces, one block), Jaylei Leininger (six service points, three aces) and Gabby Jacobs (eight service points, four aces).

Newark 2, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the Norsemen improved to 13-6 overall on the season with a 25-11, 25-15 triumph over the Indians.

Newark was led by Adrianna Larsen (nine kills, four aces, two blocks), Addison Ness (three kills, three aces) and Taylor Jeffers (13 assists, three aces).

Earlville 2, Midland 1: At Earlville, the Red Raiders bounced back after dropping the open set to earn a 18-25, 25-23, 27-25 win over the Timberwolves.

Earlville was paced by Bailey Miller (10 service points, two aces, 12 kills), Payton Actis (nine points, two aces, 13 assists) and Liz Vazquez (20 digs).

Dwight 2, Somonauk 1: At Somonauk, the Bobcats dropped a 25-19, 21-25, 25-23 decision to the Trojans.

Somonauk (5-6) was led by nine kills from Bella Rolf and seven from Abby Hohmann. Addie Britt and Brooke Bahrey each had 13 assists, while Calli Snider and Ady Werner had 15 and 11 digs, respectively.

Boys soccer

Kaneland 4, Ottawa 0: At Maple Park, the Pirates (10-4, 3-4) fell to the Knights in the Interstate 8 Conference match.

Somonauk/Leland/Newark 3, Serena 0: At Somonauk, the Huskers dropped to 5-9-2 overall and finished 1-4-1 in Little Ten Conference play with the loss to the Bobcats.

Harvard 9, Sandwich 0: At Harvard, the Indians dropped their Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament opener to the Hornets.

Dillan Gaue had five saves in net for Sandwich.

Boys golf

Sandwich 177, Somonauk 189, Plano 190: At Edgebrook Country Club, the Indians picked up wins over the Bobcats and Reapers on senior night.

Sandwich was led by senior Colten Oakes with a 41, while senior Noah Campbell (43), Nolan Oros (46) and Kyle Michels added counting scores.

Somonauk’s Aiden Wold earned medalist honors with a 40, followed by a 49 by Noah Brandt, and 50s each from Aiden Hopkins and Ryder Shaw.