Scarecrow Fest winners in Ottawa announced

Ms. Frizzle and the Magic School Bus by Lincoln Elementary School was named the winning scarecrow Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in the schools category of the Ottawa Scarecrow Fest contest. (Julie Barichello)

The Ottawa Scarecrow Fest announced the winners Saturday of its scarecrow competition.

The winners in each category are:

Nonprofit: Scouting America with their camping Scouts

Family: Da Bears by the Murley Battestelli Family

Business/Organization: Hey Sweetie with their candy creation

School: Ms. Frizzle and the Magic School Bus by Lincoln Elementary School

Honorable Mentions:

Life Blends by Tina Navarro

The stunning display by the Ottawa Garden Club

Egon and Slimer by The Quirky Couple

Chili cook off winner named

Seven chili competitors participated in the chili cook off with proceeds going to Community Food Basket of Ottawa. Abbie Kennedy was the winner and she donated her winnings back to the fundraiser.

In total, the chili competition and sales brought in $270 for Community Food Basket of Ottawa.