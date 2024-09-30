Scarecrow Fest winners in Ottawa announced

The Ottawa Scarecrow Fest announced the winners Saturday of its scarecrow competition.
The winners in each category are:
Nonprofit: Scouting America with their camping Scouts
Family: Da Bears by the Murley Battestelli Family
Business/Organization: Hey Sweetie with their candy creation
School: Ms. Frizzle and the Magic School Bus by Lincoln Elementary School
Honorable Mentions:
Life Blends by Tina Navarro
The stunning display by the Ottawa Garden Club
Egon and Slimer by The Quirky Couple
Chili cook off winner named
Seven chili competitors participated in the chili cook off with proceeds going to Community Food Basket of Ottawa. Abbie Kennedy was the winner and she donated her winnings back to the fundraiser.
In total, the chili competition and sales brought in $270 for Community Food Basket of Ottawa.