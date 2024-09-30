New women’s boutique opens in Ottawa

Luxx Boutique owner Meg Arneson wanted to open a women’s clothing boutique that had affordable clothing with a happy, positive vibe. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Local)

Luxx Boutique owner Meg Arneson wanted to open a women’s clothing boutique that had affordable clothing with a happy, positive vibe.

“I wanted somewhere I didn’t have to drive to Oswego,” she said of her new Ottawa business. “I wanted somewhere where women could pick up a dress for a wedding. They could grab something cute to go out and be local.”

Luxx Boutique sells clothing, shoes, accessories and candles from Sweet Water Decor.

“Everyone is really excited to have us here. The jeans have been selling like crazy,” she said of the Judy Blue brand jeans she carries.

The boutique opened about two weeks ago at 210 W. Main St. She purchased the building, which had recently been renovated, and likes being close to the Jordan block since many weekend activities take place in that area.

“Everyone in the community has been so welcoming, so kind,” she said.

Business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For updates, find Luxx Boutique on Facebook and luxx.boutique61350 on Instagram.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.

Luxx Boutique ours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For updates, find Luxx Boutique on Facebook and luxx.boutique61350 on Instagram. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Local)