Learn how to clean your sewing machine, or have it cleaned at next Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild meeting

The Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 30 N. Sixth St., Princeton.

The program will be “Basic Machine Cleaning and Maintenance” presented by Mike Weaver of Fiber Faire in Henry. Weaver is an experienced sewing machine technician. Anyone who would like to learn more about cleaning their sewing machines or who may need their sewing machine cleaned is invited to bring their machine and attend the program.

Weaver will take up to 20 machines to his business in Henry where he will thoroughly clean and provide maintenance to the machine. Cost of the service starts at $80 per machine. Higher end machines may be more.

Guests are encouraged and welcome at guild meetings. There is a $5 guest fee that can be applied to the guild membership fee if the individual joins that night. The guild is looking for new members and anyone interested in joining may do so for an annual membership fee of $24. If you quilt, sew or like to learn something new, the guild is an opportunity to explore.

The monthly open sew will start at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at New Hope Church. Bring your sewing project and sew along with others.

For more information, contact co-coordinator Cindy Smith at 573-603-4234 or board member Linnea Campbell at 815-875-1635.