The Friends of Strays animal shelter, 2845 N. Main St., Princeton, will be sponsoring an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

There will be music provided by John McDermott of Ottawa, a bake sale, food and drink for purchase, gift bags, raffles and many activities for children. Tours will take place from noon to 2 p.m. and open adoption is available all day. Admission is free.

All of the proceeds go to the Friends of Strays shelter.