Discover Manufacturing Career Expo set Oct. 15

The North Central Regional Betterment Coalition and collaborators will be hosting the 10th annual Discover Manufacturing Career Expo on Oct. 15 at various regional manufacturing facilities and at Illinois Valley Community College.‍

More than 300 local high school students will have the opportunity to connect with local industry professionals, take tours, explore various career and educational paths within manufacturing and IVCC, and leave with a clearer understanding of whether manufacturing aligns with their goals.

“What students are doing in school now can have a direct relationship to their eventual career path,” NCRBC President J. Burt said in a news release. “The Expo provides a chance to make that connection real in the context of the jobs and careers right here in North Central Illinois.”

NCRBC expressed its appreciation to regional manufacturers and partners for their support.

“The college serves as a hub for fulfilling the aspirations of its students,” IVCC’s Director of Continuing Education and Business Services Jennifer Scheri said. “It makes perfect sense that IVCC can bridge that connection through the Expo.”

Together, the groups said they are not only shaping futures but also forging vital connections that will drive the growth of the local manufacturing community.

The NCRBC issued special thanks to its participating manufacturers, GAF, Allegion, Black Bros. Co., Canam Steel Corporation, Carus, Constellation, Epsilyte, Gardner Denver, HCC, Inc., SABIC, Machinery Maintenance, Inc. and Vactor Manufacturing.