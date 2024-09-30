Streator Cops 4 Kids drawdown, dart tournament set Nov. 9

The Streator Police Department will host a Cops 4 Kids Drawdown and Dart Tournament from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at the Oakley Avenue Klub (Knights of Columbus Hall), 806 Oakley Ave. (Photo Provided by Streator Police Department)

The Streator Police Department will host a Cops 4 Kids Drawdown and Dart Tournament from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at the Oakley Avenue Klub (Knights of Columbus Hall), 806 Oakley Ave.

Tickets for the drawdown are $10 each and provide entry into the raffle, which includes a chance to win one of five cash prizes, with a top prize of $1,500.

A dart tournament also will be conducted, managed by IDEAL Amusements.

Participants must purchase a Cops 4 Kids raffle ticket and pay an additional $10 buy-in for the dart tournament. Proceeds from the event will support local children by funding a shopping trip during the Christmas season.

Tickets are available at the Streator Police Records Department, 204 S Bloomington St., and officers also will have tickets for sale.

For more information or to request tickets, follow Streator Police Department Facebook page or contact Officer Trevor Sember at t.sember@streatorpolice.org.