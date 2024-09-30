September 30, 2024
Streator Cops 4 Kids drawdown, dart tournament set Nov. 9

Event to support Streator children during the holiday season

The Cops 4 Kids Drawdown and Dart Tournament, set for November 9, 2024, at the Oakley Avenue Klub and looks to raise funds for local children's holiday shopping. Attendees can enjoy cash prizes and a dart tournament while supporting a great cause.

The Streator Police Department will host a Cops 4 Kids Drawdown and Dart Tournament from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at the Oakley Avenue Klub (Knights of Columbus Hall), 806 Oakley Ave. (Photo Provided by Streator Police Department)

The Streator Police Department will host a Cops 4 Kids Drawdown and Dart Tournament from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at the Oakley Avenue Klub (Knights of Columbus Hall), 806 Oakley Ave.

Tickets for the drawdown are $10 each and provide entry into the raffle, which includes a chance to win one of five cash prizes, with a top prize of $1,500.

A dart tournament also will be conducted, managed by IDEAL Amusements.

Participants must purchase a Cops 4 Kids raffle ticket and pay an additional $10 buy-in for the dart tournament. Proceeds from the event will support local children by funding a shopping trip during the Christmas season.

Tickets are available at the Streator Police Records Department, 204 S Bloomington St., and officers also will have tickets for sale.

For more information or to request tickets, follow Streator Police Department Facebook page or contact Officer Trevor Sember at t.sember@streatorpolice.org.

