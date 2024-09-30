Chief Senachwine NSDAR to meet in Hennepin

Members of the Chief Senachwine Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Pulsifer House in Hennepin. (Shaw Local News Network)

Members of the Chief Senachwine Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Pulsifer House in Hennepin.

Following a tour of the 1844 Federal/Georgian townhouse, members will hold their meeting and enjoy refreshments. Members are reminded to bring food items as a donation to the Henry Food Pantry celebrating members’ recognition of the 134th anniversary of the 1890 founding of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Society’s National DAR Day of Service.