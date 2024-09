The Just Older Youth (J.O.Y.) group, a program for men and women 55 and older, will host an event 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator. (Tom Sistak)

The program will be “Do You Know What’s Available?” Representatives from Bridges, ACES of Streator and Streator Unlimited will provide information. Dessert will be served. A $5 donation is appreciated. Call 815-673-1526 to let organizers know you plan to attend.