Marquette volleyball places 2nd at Harvard Invite: The Times Saturday Roundup

The Marquette volleyball team went 4-1 and finished in second place at Saturday's Harvard Invite. (Provided by Marquette Academy High School)

Girls volleyball

Marquette places runner-up in Harvard: The Crusaders finished 4-1 at the Harvard Invite on Saturday, defeating Rockford Jefferson (19-25, 25-19, 15-13), South Beloit (25-11, 25-14), Harvard (25-13, 25-18) and Alden-Hebron (25-12, 25-11) before falling to Vernon Hills (25-14, 25-18).

Marquette was led on the day by Makayla Backos (41 digs, 3 aces), Emily Ryan-Adair (18 digs, 6 aces, 3 kills), Avery Durdan (34 kills, 7 blocks, 2 aces), Kinley Rick (26 kills, 17 digs, 3 aces), Kelsey Cuchra (15 kills, 5 blocks), Kaitlyn Davis (9 kills, 6 blocks), Kealey Rick (49 assists, 3 kills, 5 aces) and Hunter Hopkins (47 assists, 4 kills, 7 aces).

Boys cross country

Fieldcrest’s Krischel places 7th at Herscher Invite: At Limestone Park in Kankakee, Knights senior Caleb Krischel finished seventh of the 109 runners at the 39th Herscher Invite in a time of 16 minutes, 39.3 seconds.

Streator’s Chase Lane led his team with a 65th-place mark in 20:08.6.

Girls cross country

Fieldcrest’s Schumacher, Gochanour place in top 30 at Herscher Invite: At Limestone Park in Kankakee, the Knights’ Hannah Schumacher (22:51.3) finished 23rd and Macy Gochanour (23:06.4) 28th at the 39th Herscher Invite.

Fieldcrest also received solid efforts from Emily Tooley (51st, 25:19.1) and Emma Martin (61st, 27:09.5).

Streator’s Lily Graham finished 64th in 27:54.9.

The Ottawa boys golf team, with a record score of 219, captured the title of the Mendota Ryder Cup Tournament for the fourth consecutive year at Mendota Golf Club on Saturday. (Provided by Ottawa High School)

Boys golf

Ottawa wins Mendota Ryder Cup for fourth straight year: At Mendota Golf Club, the Pirates posted a team score of 219 to reset the record (221) they set last season in capturing the Mendota Ryder Cup Tournament championship for the fourth year in a row.

The team of Seth Cooper and Chandler Creedon combined for a 1-over 71 to finish first overall. The duo of Bryer Harris and Jacob Armstrong carded a 73 to finish third and Colt Bryson and Jax Addis placed fourth with a 75.

Boys soccer

Ottawa 2, Morris 1 (Ottawa wins 5-4 in PKs): At the King Field pitch, the Pirates (10-3, 3-3) picked up the Interstate 8 Conference victory after outshooting the visitors in sudden death penalty kicks.

Indian Creek 8, Sandwich 0: At Waterman, the Timberwolves scored four times in each half in the win over the Indians.