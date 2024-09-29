Marquette volleyball places 2nd at Harvard Invite: The Times Saturday Roundup

Girls volleyball
Marquette places runner-up in Harvard: The Crusaders finished 4-1 at the Harvard Invite on Saturday, defeating Rockford Jefferson (19-25, 25-19, 15-13), South Beloit (25-11, 25-14), Harvard (25-13, 25-18) and Alden-Hebron (25-12, 25-11) before falling to Vernon Hills (25-14, 25-18).
Marquette was led on the day by Makayla Backos (41 digs, 3 aces), Emily Ryan-Adair (18 digs, 6 aces, 3 kills), Avery Durdan (34 kills, 7 blocks, 2 aces), Kinley Rick (26 kills, 17 digs, 3 aces), Kelsey Cuchra (15 kills, 5 blocks), Kaitlyn Davis (9 kills, 6 blocks), Kealey Rick (49 assists, 3 kills, 5 aces) and Hunter Hopkins (47 assists, 4 kills, 7 aces).
Boys cross country
Fieldcrest’s Krischel places 7th at Herscher Invite: At Limestone Park in Kankakee, Knights senior Caleb Krischel finished seventh of the 109 runners at the 39th Herscher Invite in a time of 16 minutes, 39.3 seconds.
Streator’s Chase Lane led his team with a 65th-place mark in 20:08.6.
Girls cross country
Fieldcrest’s Schumacher, Gochanour place in top 30 at Herscher Invite: At Limestone Park in Kankakee, the Knights’ Hannah Schumacher (22:51.3) finished 23rd and Macy Gochanour (23:06.4) 28th at the 39th Herscher Invite.
Fieldcrest also received solid efforts from Emily Tooley (51st, 25:19.1) and Emma Martin (61st, 27:09.5).
Streator’s Lily Graham finished 64th in 27:54.9.
Boys golf
Ottawa wins Mendota Ryder Cup for fourth straight year: At Mendota Golf Club, the Pirates posted a team score of 219 to reset the record (221) they set last season in capturing the Mendota Ryder Cup Tournament championship for the fourth year in a row.
The team of Seth Cooper and Chandler Creedon combined for a 1-over 71 to finish first overall. The duo of Bryer Harris and Jacob Armstrong carded a 73 to finish third and Colt Bryson and Jax Addis placed fourth with a 75.
Boys soccer
Ottawa 2, Morris 1 (Ottawa wins 5-4 in PKs): At the King Field pitch, the Pirates (10-3, 3-3) picked up the Interstate 8 Conference victory after outshooting the visitors in sudden death penalty kicks.
Indian Creek 8, Sandwich 0: At Waterman, the Timberwolves scored four times in each half in the win over the Indians.