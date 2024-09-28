BCR girls golf regional preview capsules

Class 1A Seneca Regional

When: Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Where: Morris Country Club

Area schools: *Hall, Princeton, *Putnam County, St. Bede

Other schools: Bloomington Central Catholic, Downs Tri-Valley, *Earlville, El Paso-Gridley, Fairbury Prairie Central, Fieldcrest, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, LeRoy, Marquette, Pontiac, Seneca

Worth noting: Princeton senior Addie Carr returns as the lone returning Bureau County sectional qualifier, placing sixth at the St. Bede Regional last year. The reigning BCR Golfer of the Year is averaging 53 this year along with junior Reese Reviglio and sophomore Hanna Claiborne. First-year senior Sam Woolley adds a 54 into the mix. PHS coach Brandon Crawford said consistency will be key for the going into this regional. “We have had moments where have put everything together and we have had moments where we were on the edge of the cliff. The girls have to stay patient, relaxed, and just play the game. If they can stay in control and not compound mistakes, I really think we could have a good showing,” he said. .. St. Bede ace Anna Cyrocki, who led the Bruins in their recent meet at Spring Creek with a 50 on Monday, was four spots away from qualifying from sectionals last year.

Advancement: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the El Paso-Gridley Sectional.

1A Cambridge Regional

When: Tuesday, Oct. 1

Where: Valley View Golf Club in Cambridge

Area schools: Bureau Valley

Other schools: Aledo Mercer County, *Alleman, Annawan/Wethersfield, *Galva, *Knoxville, Monmouth United, Orion, Princeville, Riverdale, ROWVA-Williamsfield, Sherrard, Rockridge, Stark County

Worth notig: An injury to one of the four Storm golfers, Elizabeth Bowyer, could keep BV from scoring as a team. Michaela Noder leads the Storm with a 56 average. “If Michaela and Faith Hanson (62) can control their short game, they could make a run at placing individually,” coach David Lind said.

Advancement: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the El Paso-Gridley Sectional.

* Indicates school has individual golfers only and does not field a full team